Owen Wilson’s voice has always been his superpower. Soft, concerned, and a little bit stupid, Wilson has weaponized his murmurs throughout his career. Still, it’s hard to find any project that does it more explicitly than Paint, a new comedy in which Wilson plays Carl Nargle, a Vermont-based PBS painting instructor who wears his influences on his sleeve. Armed with a bouncy, wild perm and a wooden pipe, Wilson leans into his inner Bob Ross for the role. I t’s where the trailer takes such an unassuming character that makes this movie look so intriguing.



Paint - Official Trailer - Feat. Owen Wilson | HD | IFC Films

Bob Ross impersonations are a dime a dozen. Pop on any old Disco wig from Spirit Halloween and speak gently about the “ happy trees” you paint in Sap Green and Cadmium Yellow. His signatures were so easily parodied that it’s easy to forget that t he beloved TV artist made painting accessible to millions. What Paint presupposes is, what if he was a huge egotistical jerk, too?



Here’s the synopsis:



In Paint, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

Based on the trailer, Wilson seems in the pocket for this one, but he’s got a strong supporting cast to back him up. Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lucy Freyer, and Stephen Root are joining Wilson on this trip of artistic self-discovery . Paint is the first feature from Brit McAdams. However, it’s worth noting that McAdams directed Katt Williams: American Hustle, which is the one with the Crocodile Hunter chunk and the highest-rated special in Comedy Central history.

Paint opens in theaters on April 7.

