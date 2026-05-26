Paddington to get (potentially) political with Armando Iannucci screenplay The Veep creator will pen the fourth movie with Dougal Wilson in talks to return as director.

Paddington is back from Peru, and he’s getting political. Well, maybe; Variety reports that Armando Iannucci, known for creating political satires like Veep and The Thick Of It, will pen the screenplay for the upcoming fourth Paddington movie. Simon Blackwell, who wrote with Iannucci on both Veep and The Thick Of It, will join Iannucci to co-write the screenplay, with Paddington In Peru director Dougal Wilson in talks to return to direct the fourth installment.