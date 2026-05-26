Paddington to get (potentially) political with Armando Iannucci screenplay

The Veep creator will pen the fourth movie with Dougal Wilson in talks to return as director.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 26, 2026 | 3:54pm
Film News Paddington
Paddington to get (potentially) political with Armando Iannucci screenplay

Paddington is back from Peru, and he’s getting political. Well, maybe; Variety reports that Armando Iannucci, known for creating political satires like Veep and The Thick Of It, will pen the screenplay for the upcoming fourth Paddington movie. Simon Blackwell, who wrote with Iannucci on both Veep and The Thick Of It, will join Iannucci to co-write the screenplay, with Paddington In Peru director Dougal Wilson in talks to return to direct the fourth installment. 

Otherwise, there isn’t too much new information about the fourth installment. StudioCanal teased the fourth movie (along with a TV series) before the third movie even hit theaters. At the time, the studio was eyeing either a 2027 or 2028 release date. 2028 will be the 70th anniversary of the publication of A Bear Called Paddington, the first installment of the franchise. A Paddington musical, featuring a mostly not-scary anthropomorphic bear costume/remote controlled puppet, also opened in London in late 2025 and is reportedly eyeing a transfer to New York next year. Iannucci, meanwhile, is currently appearing as a contestant on Taskmaster opposite Kumail Nanjiani, Amy Gledhill, Joanna Page, and more. 

 
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