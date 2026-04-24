Palantir employees are starting to ask: "Are we the baddies?"
In a new report, Palantir's current and former employees say their internal criticisms are being swept under the rug.Screenshot: YouTube
Palantir, the vast defense and surveillance contractor run by a very cool and tough sword man, is winning no new fans with its technofascist doctrine, inside and out of the company. It’s been a terrifying rise to power for Palantir, a company named after the “seeing stones” from Lord Of The Rings, which famously allow users to see across vast distances while also driving them mad with power and paranoia. Years into the construction of its military panopticon, though, the company has become a public bogeyman of civil rights abuses and unchecked colonialism. In recent months, the company has defended its work with ICE after the killing of Alex Pretti, and was linked to the bombing of a school in Iran that killed over 120 children. After the company posted a summary from CEO Alex Karp’s book, The Technological Republic, which includes calls to reinstate the draft and chastises countries for being too hard on Germany and Japan after World War II, some within the company are starting to notice that their helmets have skulls on them. Of course, this leads to the inevitable question: “Are we the baddies?”