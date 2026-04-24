Palantir employees are starting to ask: "Are we the baddies?" 

Palantir, the vast defense and surveillance contractor run by a very cool and tough sword man, is winning no new fans with its technofascist doctrine, inside and out of the company. It’s been a terrifying rise to power for Palantir, a company named after the “seeing stones” from Lord Of The Rings, which famously allow users to see across vast distances while also driving them mad with power and paranoia. Years into the construction of its military panopticon, though, the company has become a public bogeyman of civil rights abuses and unchecked colonialism. In recent months, the company has defended its work with ICE after the killing of Alex Pretti, and was linked to the bombing of a school in Iran that killed over 120 children. After the company posted a summary from CEO Alex Karp’s book, The Technological Republic, which includes calls to reinstate the draft and chastises countries for being too hard on Germany and Japan after World War II, some within the company are starting to notice that their helmets have skulls on them. Of course, this leads to the inevitable question: “Are we the baddies?”

A new report from Wired went deep into the company to see how employees are faring, but it didn’t have to go far. Co-founded after 9/11 by—you guessed it—Peter Thiel, Palantir has long faced criticisms of technofascism, but those calls are now coming from inside the house, as former employees now contend with the realization that they’re “enabling” civil rights abuses. Shortly after the company became the all-seeing eye within the Trump administration’s crackdown on civil liberties, immigrants, and oil-rich countries it wants to control, former employees began talking about the company’s “descent into fascism.” Meanwhile, those within the company demanding information about Palatir’s relationship with ICE, for example, say their involvement has been “swept under the rug” as the company aims to stifle conversation and debate regarding those contracts.

The more Palantir said publicly, the more it bristled against employees. After Karp gave an interview to CNBC, in which he claimed AI could undermine Democratic voters, one employee asked on one of Palantir’s Slack channels, “Is it true that AI disruption is going to disproportionately negatively affect women and people who vote Democrat? and if it is, why are we cool with that?” Karp’s manifesto was also poorly received internally, with one employee saying, “It’s like we taped a ‘kick me’ sign on our own backs. I hope no one who decided to put this out is surprised that we are, in fact, getting kicked.” Another said they had “multiple friends reach out and ask what the hell did we post?”

It’s great to hear that Palantir employees are starting to wake up to the fact that they work for Palantir. However, Palantir has had a partnership with ICE since 2014, worked with Cambridge Analytica to turn Facebook accounts into psychological profiles, and is currently run by a man TIME magazine called one of the 100 most influential people of 2025, who is “an unashamed techno-nationalist who evangelizes Western power.”