Paramount smells money, decides to get back into the books business

Paramount used to be, or at least own, a big name in the world of publishing: From 1989 to 2023, the entertainment giant was the owner of publishing giant Simon & Schuster, having sold off the venerable brand not long before it, itself, got sold off to David Ellison’s Skydance a few years back. Now, Ellison’s company is apparently looking to get back into the world of books again, as THR reports that Paramount is launching a brand new publishing arm of its own.

The goal with this Paramount Global Publishing scheme is reportedly two-fold, one aspect of which lights up our deeply nerdy hearts, while the other is probably of more interest to people actually trying to make money off of the arrangement. See, as deep advocates of the bizarre and often clumsy world of novelizations of films and TV shows, the fact that Paramount will now once again be bringing its massive library of IP to bear on the world of oddball books where Spock and Q from Star Trek get into an audiobook debate with each other about whether humanity should be allowed to exist is a real delight to us. (Finally, the Tulsa King novel series that airport bookstands have been begging for for years!)

On a slightly more pertinent, less Leonard Nimoy-heavy point, there’s also the leg up that owning its own publisher will confer to Paramount in the endless treasure hunt for Hollywood’s next big intellectual property. It’s not just that book adaptations have become even bigger business in recent years, as novels boil up from the world of self-publishing, through the Goodreads and BookTok pipelines, and then suddenly explode into bestsellers. There’s also the licensing and adaptation element, as networks sniff around desperately for the next Heated Rivalry to blow up on streaming, with its own built-in audience in tow. (And which can then be funneled back into yet-more books; it’s not quite printing money, but it is printing things that people will exchange for money, which is often considered to be the next best thing.)