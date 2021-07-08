Paramount Plus orders a third season of Evil

Evil Photo : Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Just when you thought there might actually be a sufficient quantity of Evil in the world, Paramount+ has gone and ordered a little more. The streamer announced today that it’s picking up a third season of the formerly CBS supernatural drama, in which Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi combat the forces of darkness, while Michael Emerson has what appears to be the time of his life embodying them, specifically in the form of a dapper little man wearing tweedy suits.

After a strong first season on CBS proper, t he first few episodes of Evil’s second season have now landed at the show’s new home on the streaming service, diving into the moral foibles of its heroes as they attempt to prove whether Satan really is alive and well on planet Earth. (Also, Herbers’ character, psychologist Kristen Bouchard, might be capita l-E Evil now, which will probably make for some awkward flirtations with Colter’s would-be priest David.)

Created by The Good Wife’s Robert and Michelle King, Evil distinguished itself from the procedural pack (and its own undeniably formulaic premise, which sees skeptical Herbers situated between the Mulder-Scully team of Colter and Mandvi) by injecting some genuine horror into the case-of-the-week format. Season one highlights included a genuinely harrowing episode that saw a wounded Colter suffer at the hands of a racist, serial killer nurse, and a legitimately creepy recurring performance by Marti Matulis as a demon named George. (Scarier than it sounds, we promise.) Season two continues that trend; in our pre-air review of the second season, Saloni Gajjar notes that the show, “ sharpens the focus on the deep-rooted impact of evil, be it otherworldly or man-made,” and sets its aim on a juicy premise: Emerson’s arch-villain Leland approaching the team, asking them to perform an exorcism on him. That’s a hell of a hook (no pun intended), and it’s not hard to see why Paramount+ would want to stay in the Evil business for another season.