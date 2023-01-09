Kiefer Sutherland's surveillance drama Rabbit Hole arrives in March

Damn it, Chloe, it’s not really a new season of 24, but action star Kiefer Sutherland is back. The actor leads Paramount+’s upcoming spy drama, Rabbit Hole, which arrives this spring. The eight-episode first season explores themes of how misinformation spreads amidst excessive surveillance. During the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) winter press tour, the streamer announced that Rabbit Hole premieres in March.

The show is created by Crazy, Stupid, Love co-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, whose partnership includes This Is Us and WeCrashed. It follows John Weir (Sutherland), a master at deception regarding corporate espionage. However, when he’s falsely blamed for a murder, John seeks help from unexpected sources to prove his innocence. Rabbit Hole will peel back the topics of conspiracy theories, manipulation, and news misinformation. (Think: What if Person Of Interest and Peacock’s The Capture had a baby?)

Requa and Glenn’s comedic expertise translates to this spy thriller. The duo told reporters at the TCA that working on an intense This Is Us taught them to infuse character-based humor to reset the audience. “Comedy is an important tool even in an espionage story. It makes the show a full meal,” they said.

Sutherland (obviously) addressed the comparisons to his acclaimed drama, 24. He starred as action hero Jack Bauer for nine seasons on the FOX series. “My experience with both was dynamically different,” the actor said. “An entire season of Rabbit Hole is one-third of a single 24 seasons. The real difference is we’re not as restricted in what kind of stories we can tell, how we tell them, and even with the violence and cursing.” If you’re wondering why he’s drawn to the genre, Sutherland said: “It’s a world we just don’t know much about. We will always be envious of people with more information than we do. I loved the idea of a show that examines purposeful misinformation in real, entertaining ways.”

Rabbit Hole’s ensemble includes Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Rob Yang, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, and Wendy Makkena. It will debut with two episodes on March 26, with the remaining six airing weekly on Paramount+.