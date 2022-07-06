Despite the apparent repercussions for its mortal soul, Paramount+ is doubling down on Evil, the quirky, culty horror show with an ungodly SEO game. How can the word “evil” return anything but a definition? Someone deserves a raise for that one, and it looks like may they’ll get it. Evil, the show, has been renewed by Paramount for a fourth season.



While this is undoubtedly good news for nogoodniks and Satanists alike, it’s terrible news for us as Evil managed to win the day. Still, it’s also good news for Robert and Michelle King , the creators of Evil, known for creating both a Good Wife and a Good Fight, who stretched their legs a bit and gave “bad” a try. No word as to whether they’ll celebrate their Evil victory by announcing The Bad Wife and The Bad Fight. Evil’s in, after all.



Evil isn’t just the last name of a hilarious Mike Myers character played by Seth Green. It’s also a “psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.” For those curious about Evil, you can consult the Necronomicon or tune into Paramount+ for its 10-episode third season. The first four episodes of the season are available now, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sundays.

Advertisement

This season certainly got high marks from us. In her write-up, our own Saloni Gajjar wrote:

Evil is still a singular beast in how it scrutinizes the nature of, well, evil—whether supernatural or manmade—with thoughtful introspection. Despite a lack of answers (at least in the first trio of installments), several unfinished storylines return in promising form. The cast is top-notch, and there’s never a dull moment thanks to smorgasbord of horny demons. And let’s be honest: What’s more entertaining than that?

G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

Answer: nothing. Nothing is more entertaining than a smorgasbord of horny demons.

