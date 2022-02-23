The world is a little less odd without Nickelodeon’s animated fairy godparents, The Fairly OddParents. The show ran in fits and starts for nearly 20 years before wrapping in 2017.

But the show’s ongoing popularity can only allow the OddParents to rest for so long. So here it is, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, a sequel, of sorts, to the original Nickelodeon cartoon. However, this ain’t your daddy’s OddParents. This one brings Cosmo and Wanda into the real world, mixing 2-D animation with live-action footage. It’s like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, but instead of a development plan to build a freeway through Toontown, it’s about a 13-year-old’s stepbrother wishing for some solid gold pants.

This will be the first new Fairly OddParents content since the series ended in 2017. Fear not, though, despite the stylistic update, this is all canon. The show follows Timmy’s cousin Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) and her step-brother Roy Raskin (Tyler Wladis). So this isn’t some extended universe stuff. It’s in the same timeline as the original Fairly OddParents. It’s just fairly odder.

Here’s the synopsis:

In The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv’s cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

All 13 episodes of the first season will be available on Paramount+ on March 31.