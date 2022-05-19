If there’s one certain fact about Evil, it’s that there’s never a dull moment in Paramount+’s horror drama. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the show follows a Catholic priest, a forensic psychologist, and a technician (insert some “what happens if they walk into a bar?” jokes here) who strive to answer the science vs. spirituality debate while also possibly solving crimes.

Priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colters) is usually on the opposite side of his colleagues, Dr. Kristen Brouchard (Katja Herbers) and contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), who don’t believe in God or the supernatural. The trio works for the Church, often examining whether clients are really possessed, facing miracles, or just facing a human error. They are also battling their nemesis, Dr. Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who can supposedly talk to demons and is on a quest to take down his former rival Kristen.

Oh, and David and Kristen push away their instant attraction because he’s supposed to be celibate and she’s married with four (very loud) daughters. However, Evil makes sure the duo often get explicit dreams of one another. And in the season two finale, right after David gets ordained, the two succumb and share a kiss. So what happens next? If the season three trailer is any clue, they firmly remain in the “will-they-won’t-they” area even though the clip kicks off with a pretty steamy scene between them.

Meanwhile, Ben is slowly losing it after being visited by a succubus in his dreams. David is still working for “the entity,” the espionage unit within the Church. The team continues to investigate cases, from bloody crime scenes to possible exorcisms. And it’s anyone’s guess what nefarious scheme Leland is up to now. The show’s cast also includes Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Patrick Brammall, and Kurt Fuller.

Evil season three consists of 10 episodes. The CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama will premiere on June 12, with each new installment airing every week.