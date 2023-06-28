You’d think that after 18 years, TV’s longest-running sitcom would have jumped the shark more than once. But over its run, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton’s filthy comedy has never so much as strapped on a pair of water skis.

Now in its 16th season, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is still firing on all cylinders, following the misadventures of four sociopaths and an idiot who are firing on no cylinders. (Yes, that’s a terrible car metaphor. Just go with it.) What makes the show’s staying power even more remarkable is that Mac (McElhenney), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Frank (Danny DeVito), and Charlie (Charlie Day) have barely evolved as people over the years. It should get old, yeah, but it never does.



A huge part of Always Sunny’s appeal is that the Paddy’s Pub crew and the people around them are the most pathetic lot you’ll ever meet. But without an ounce of self-awareness between them, they don’t have the foggiest idea how awful their lives are. With that in mind, here’s our rundown of how the characters we love to hate—and hate to love—have fared over the past couple of seasons, ranked from least to most wretched.

