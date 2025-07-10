Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour getting back to North America

Paul McCartney is taking his band back out on the run. The octogenarian rocker has set new show dates in North America, an extension of his Got Back Tour. Following three sold-out shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, McCartney will hit the road again in September for his first full North American tour in three years, per Variety.

McCartney has been playing live shows for the better part of 60 years, with no signs of slowing down. Fellow Beatle Ringo Starr recently summed up how he’s been able to stay spry into his 80s; “Well, I love what I’m doing,” Starr told The New York Times. McCartney’s longtime guitarist Brian Ray observed something similar in Macca: “He’s passionate about it. And he loves to sing a song. He loves to entertain. He’s just got that gene in him. He was born to do it. I think to myself, ‘Why? Why do it?’ He has to love it, because it’s a schlep for anybody. I don’t care if you’re Paul or whoever you are, it is still a schlep. You gotta still get up and go and make that plane and make that bus. It’s still a schlep. You’ve gotta really want it,” Ray told New York’s WAXQ radio station last year (via Ultimate Guitar). “He certainly doesn’t need it. It’s not about that. It’s about—I guess he looked at people like John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Chuck Berry, who kept doing it. I think Chuck was doing shows into his early 90s, if I’m not mistaken. So, I think Paul looks at that and goes like, ‘Why stop? Just why stop? I love it. I enjoy it. People are loving it.'”

According to Variety, presale tickets will be available July 15 starting at 10 AM local time, while general sale begins July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on McCartney’s website. You can check out the full list of tour dates below.

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour 2025

Sept. 29—Palm Desert, CA—Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 11—Denver, CO—Coors Field

Oct. 14—Des Moines, IA—Casey’s Center

Oct. 17—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 22—Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Oct. 29—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2—Atlanta, GA— State Farm Arena

Nov. 3—Atlanta, GA— State Farm Arena

Nov. 6—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle

Nov. 8—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14—Buffalo, NY—KeyBank Center

Nov. 17—Montreal, Quebec, Canada—Bell Centre

Nov. 18—Montreal, Quebec, Canada—Bell Centre

Nov. 21—Hamilton, Ontario, Canada—TD Coliseum

Nov. 24—Chicago, IL—United Center

Nov. 25 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center