If you haven’t heard, legendary filmmaker Paul Verhoeven is back after a five-year break with Benedetta. But nunsploitation isn’t the only genre he has on his mind. Why stop there when there is such a shortage of erotic political thrillers in the cinematic landscape? Thankfully, he’s reteaming with Ed Neumeier to change that.

In a recent interview with Movie Maker, Neumiere and the 83-year-old auteur, who collaborated on RoboCop and Starship Troopers, were at work on a new movie called Young Sinner.

“Young Sinner is a political thriller set in Washington, D.C.,” Neumeier says. “Our heroine, a young staffer who works for a powerful Senator, is drawn into a web of international intrigue and danger, and, of course, there is also a little sex.”

Verhoeven continued, throwing in a couple of references that should excite fans of erotic thrillers from the late 80s and early 90s.



“I’m really think that what Neumeier and I, at this moment, want to do with this script, Young Sinner, will be an innovative version of movies like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct,” Verhoeven said. “And it would not be adding all kinds of digital elements. As little as possible.”

Things aren’t exactly slowing down for Verhoeven, whose latest Benedetta opened in the U.S. last week. He’s also working on a movie about Jesus (not one called RoboCop). Verhoeven’s interest in Jesus isn’t just evident in his films but also in the books he writes. In 2007, the director wrote a book called Jesus Of Nazareth, which reframes the son of God as a man and a revolutionary political figure, not a messiah.

As for Benedetta, well, Jesus is in that, too. But that didn’t stop the American Society for the Defense of Tradition from calling it “pornographic filth” and “blasphemy against our spiritual Mother, the Holy Catholic Church.” Meanwhile, The A.V.Club’s Katie Rife wrote of the movie, “For her part, Belgian movie star Virginie Efira plays the title character with complete conviction, whether she’s kneeling in awe before the Virgin Mary or being pleasured with a dildo carved out of a statue of the Blessed Mother.”

