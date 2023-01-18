Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

You better believe that Payakan the whale is returning for Avatar 3

Sorry, Brendan Fraser, but there’s only one whale this awards season, and his name is Payakan

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lo’ak and Payakan
Lo’ak and Payakan
Photo: 20th Century Studios

Currently the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, Avatar: The Way Of Water can thank its star for the feat: Payakan. The beloved whale who speaks exclusively in papyrus stole the hearts of moviegoers this holiday season, with people lining up to get another look at Payakan ripping a huge asshole’s arm off.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
We put Paul Scheer’s box office knowledge to the test with “What Grossed More?”
September 20, 2017
How was Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” remastered for 3D?
October 31, 2017

Thankfully for fans of bodily dismemberment, Payakan is coming back for seconds. Per Empire, the whale will be returning for Avatar 3. “We view Payakan as a character, not just as a creature,” producer Jon Landau said. “We will continue to explore his relationship with Lo’ak.” All this shouldn’t be too surprising, though. Previously, James Cameron announced a different narrator for each film, and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) is first at the mic. Does anyone want a Lo’ak movie without Payakan? No. The answer is no.

But before Payakan and Lo’ak can collect their golden popcorn for Best On-screen Team, Landau has some bad news: The aforementioned asshole is also returning. Scoresby (Brendan Cowell), the whaler mining Tuluk brains for the anti-aging cream from Jupiter Ascending, will continue his goo mining operation. We imagine Scoresby will have a bionic arm or some Na’vi avatar arm (avatarm?) that will have Jake Sully reconsidering his choice to go full Na’vi in the first movie.

Advertisement

Speaking of bad guys, Landau also made it clear that we’d be seeing much more of Edie Falco’s General Ardmore. Falco, who believed Way Of Water came out and flopped years ago, will again be leading a team of evil, Oakley-obsessed marines on a tour of Pandorian destruction. “Way Of Water was Quaritch’s vendetta, but Ardmore’s, or the RDA’s, goals have not changed,” Landau said.

So things aren’t looking great for Pandora as a whole, but at least we’ll be able to spend time with our new best friend.

NewsNewswire