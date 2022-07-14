The great thing about true crime is we’ll never run out of inspiration. There are more than enough factually-based horrors for viewers to obsess over, whether it be yet another Peterson with a penchant for wife killing or a neurosurgeon that killed and maimed dozens of patients. The things that don’t qualify as HPPA violations would shock people.

Peacock knows this, so they went ahead and greenlit another season of the anthology series Dr. Death. Based on the podcast of the same name (the podcast-to-streaming-series pipeline is as strong as ever), Doctor Death follows a different medical crime each season. And yet, we’ve heard nothing about a Diagnosis Murder X Doctor Death collaboration.



Anyway, since this next season won’t be about Dick Van Dyke investigating a Doctor Death of some sort, what will it be about? Deadline confirms that season two will follow the story of “charming surgeon” Paolo Macchiarini, a renowned doctor known as the “Miracle Man” due to his innovative operations. Miracle Man? That doesn’t sound like a Dr. Death. Deadline continues:

When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

Dr. Death’s last season features Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the disgraced neurosurgeon who killed 38 patients. The series got high marks here at The A.V. Club. Reviewer Joshua Alston wrote in his review of season one, “Even with relatively little actual viscera, the tragedy of Duntsch’s rampage stands among the year’s most visceral TV experiences.”

[Sigh] Our insurance premiums are about to go up, aren’t they?

