Fresh off its Olympic success, Peacock seeks to become Halloween destination Peacock announces its Halloween slate, including two new original series and over 150 spooky movies added to its catalog

Peacock was the underdog streaming service of the summer with the broadcast of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Now, NBCUniversal’s little streamer that could is gearing up to be the primo destination for spooky season. On Tuesday, Peacock declared its intent to “be your Halloween HQ” this year with the addition of more than 150 new Halloween titles to its catalog, as well as a couple of new horror-bent original series to enjoy.

As far as originals go, there’s the previously announced Hysteria!, a Satanic Panic horror comedy starring Julie Bowen (and guest star Bruce Campbell) which premieres October 18. There’s also the James Wan-produced Teacup, which “follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive,” per Peacock’s synopsis. That show, which is inspired by the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, premieres with two episodes on October 10, and will air two episodes on the 17th leading up to the finale on Halloween. Peacock will also boast the streaming debut of The Mouse Trap, a.k.a. the low-budget slasher that was immediately sent into production as soon as the Mickey Mouse predecessor Steamboat Willie entered the public domain. (Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 will also have its exclusive streaming debut with Peacock.)

Meanwhile, over the next two months, Peacock’s film library is going to get a major Halloween/horror boost. In addition to classic Universal monster movies like Frankenstein, there are a bunch of iconic horror series being added to the catalog, like the Saw franchise, The Purge movies, the Halloween series, and many more. You can check out the full list of films below.

September

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Bride Of Frankenstein

Candyman (1992)

Child’s Play (1988)

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of The Werewolf

Dawn of The Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil’s Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (1979)

Dracula’s Daughter

The Evil Of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Forever Purge

Frankenstein (1931)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

The Grudge (2004)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2u

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man’s Revenge

The Invisible Woman (1940)

It Came From Outer Space

Land of The Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Mama

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (2017)

The Mummy’s Curse

The Mummy’s Ghost

The Mummy’s Hand

The Mummy’s Tomb

Night Monster

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Night Of The Living Dead 3D

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

The People Under The Stairs

Phantom Of The Opera (1943)

Phantom Of The Opera (1962)

Prince Of Darkness

The Raven (1935)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

The Scorpion King

Shaun Of The Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Son Of Frankenstein

Split

The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx

Studio 666

Tales From The Hood

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Texas Chainsaw 3D

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Us

Videodrome

Village Of The Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf Of London

The World’s End

October

1408

Arachnophobia

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The Blob (1988)

Casper (1995)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper’s Scare School (2006)

Christine (1983)

The Craft

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Drag Me To Hell

The Final Girls

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Freaky

Fright Night (2011)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Malignant

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

My Soul To Take

Patient Zero

The Possession Of Hannah Grace

Pride, Prejudice and Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)