Fresh off its Olympic success, Peacock seeks to become Halloween destination
Peacock announces its Halloween slate, including two new original series and over 150 spooky movies added to its catalogScreenshot: Universal/Movieclips/YouTube
Peacock was the underdog streaming service of the summer with the broadcast of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Now, NBCUniversal’s little streamer that could is gearing up to be the primo destination for spooky season. On Tuesday, Peacock declared its intent to “be your Halloween HQ” this year with the addition of more than 150 new Halloween titles to its catalog, as well as a couple of new horror-bent original series to enjoy.
As far as originals go, there’s the previously announced Hysteria!, a Satanic Panic horror comedy starring Julie Bowen (and guest star Bruce Campbell) which premieres October 18. There’s also the James Wan-produced Teacup, which “follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive,” per Peacock’s synopsis. That show, which is inspired by the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, premieres with two episodes on October 10, and will air two episodes on the 17th leading up to the finale on Halloween. Peacock will also boast the streaming debut of The Mouse Trap, a.k.a. the low-budget slasher that was immediately sent into production as soon as the Mickey Mouse predecessor Steamboat Willie entered the public domain. (Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 will also have its exclusive streaming debut with Peacock.)
Meanwhile, over the next two months, Peacock’s film library is going to get a major Halloween/horror boost. In addition to classic Universal monster movies like Frankenstein, there are a bunch of iconic horror series being added to the catalog, like the Saw franchise, The Purge movies, the Halloween series, and many more. You can check out the full list of films below.
September
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville 3-D
The Amityville Harvest
Amityville Moon
The Amityville Uprising
Bride Of Frankenstein
Candyman (1992)
Child’s Play (1988)
The Creature Walks Among Us
Curse of The Werewolf
Dawn of The Dead
Dead Silence
The Devil’s Backbone
Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist
Dracula (1979)
Dracula’s Daughter
The Evil Of Frankenstein
Exorcist: The Beginning
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The Forever Purge
Frankenstein (1931)
Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman
The Frighteners
The Funhouse
Get Out
The Grudge (2004)
Halloween (2018)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
Halloween Kills
Happy Death Day
Happy Death Day 2u
Hollow Man
Hollow Man 2
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Invisible Man Returns
The Invisible Man’s Revenge
The Invisible Woman (1940)
It Came From Outer Space
Land of The Dead
The Last Exorcism
Leatherface
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Mama
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy (2017)
The Mummy’s Curse
The Mummy’s Ghost
The Mummy’s Hand
The Mummy’s Tomb
Night Monster
Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
Night Of The Living Dead 3D
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
The People Under The Stairs
Phantom Of The Opera (1943)
Phantom Of The Opera (1962)
Prince Of Darkness
The Raven (1935)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
The Scorpion King
Shaun Of The Dead
Shocker
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Son Of Frankenstein
Split
The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx
Studio 666
Tales From The Hood
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Texas Chainsaw 3D
They Live
The Thing
Tremors
Us
Videodrome
Village Of The Damned
Warm Bodies
Werewolf Of London
The World’s End
October
1408
Arachnophobia
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos
The Blob (1988)
Casper (1995)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Casper’s Scare School (2006)
Christine (1983)
The Craft
The Devil’s Rejects
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Drag Me To Hell
The Final Girls
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Freaky
Fright Night (2011)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
It Follows
Jennifer’s Body
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Malignant
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)
My Soul To Take
Patient Zero
The Possession Of Hannah Grace
Pride, Prejudice and Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)