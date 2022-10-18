We know, we know—it’s tough to subscribe to yet another streaming platform. But even so, NBC Universal’s relatively new streamer is worth the sacrifice. Peacock is home to not only NBC standouts like The Office, but also unique originals and irreverent comedies. To help you sort through the offerings, here is The A.V. Club’s guide for what to watch, including ingenious sitcoms like Girls5eva, ongoing true-crime drama A Friend Of The Family, and the late Angela Lansbury’s pitch-perfect Murder, She Wrote.



Note: This list is in alphabetical order. It was last updated on October 18, 2022. It will update monthly.