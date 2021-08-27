Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Pen15 animated special (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): It’s been almost a year since Pen15 season 2A arrived, but Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone are finally back. The show’s animated special episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” is a result of pandemic-related filming delays. In this outing, Maya and Anna go on a road trip to Florida with the latter’s father, Curtis (Taylor Nichols). They’re excited to hit the beach and the pool, and to film their experiences. Unfortunately, a caricaturist’s rendition of the pair brings up some crushing teenage insecurities that take over their vacation plans. Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman co-created the Emmy-nominated series in which the former two play 13-year-old versions of themselves. Look out for a recap of the animated special on the site later today.

Regular coverage

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

See (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): This Jason Momoa-led science-fiction drama returns for its sophomore season. An early 21st-century virus (yikes) has wiped out all but two million humans, and the remaining survivors have lost their sight. Centuries later, society has found new ways to interact and live without vision; Momoa’s Baba Voss is a skilled warrior and leader. In season two, he is joined by Dave Bautista, who plays his brother Edo. The cast includes Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, and Archie Madekwe. See has already been renewed for a third season.

Guy: Hawaiian Style (Discovery+, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.): The Mayor of Flavortown is back and headed to Hawaii for a four-part series. Guy Fieri will embark on a 20-day trip with his wife Lori, sons Hunter and Ryder, and nephew Jules. As they visit the Big Island of Hawaii and Oahu, the family will discover famous dishes such as pole-caught ahi tune poke, shaved ice, and pig roasts, as well as participate in activities like diving with whales, spear fishing, and exploring swimming holes. Expect to see more Fieri on Discovery+ because the award-winning chef signed a three-year deal with Discovery worth a reported $80 million.

He’s All That (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “There’s nothing inherently wrong with the idea of a teen rom-com centered on social media popularity and influencer culture—even one that doesn’t necessarily see those things as evil. But He’s All That offers nothing beyond buzzwords, empty platitudes, and sponcon. While the original She’s All That is hardly a masterpiece of teen rom-com filmmaking, it has a goofy guilelessness that helps it go down easily. He’s All That, in comparison, is painfully strained, from its flatly overexposed cinematography to its choppy editing and stiff performances.” Here’s Caroline Siede’s full review of the movie, which marks TikTok star Addison Rae’s first foray into acting.



Vacation Friends (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by Clay Tarver, this comedy film stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Emily and Marcus, a couple about to get married at a fancy resort. They are mortified when casual friends they met on vacation in Mexico crash the party. The cast includes John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Tawny Newsome, and Andrew Bachelor.

