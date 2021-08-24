Along with For All Mankind and Dickinson, Steven Knight’s sci-fi drama See helped launch Apple TV+ two years ago. Where Dickinson and For All Mankind played with history, See leapt centuries into the future, its dystopian tale set in a world where a virus killed off much of the human population, rendering survivors and most of their descendants blind. Though not quite as inventive in its debut as its peers, the action-packed series still offered impressive production values, a reliably great performance by Alfre Woodard as Paris, and Jason Momoa as a character named Baba Voss (no relation to the bottled water people—as of yet, anyway).

Season one ended with Baba Voss (no, you can’t just call him “Baba”) reunited with stepson Kofun (Archie Madekwe) after defeating Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry), a sighted man who’d been fathering kids like Kofun (who is also sighted) because he fancied himself a savior. But first, Jerlamarel handed his daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper), Kofun’s sister, over to one General Edo Voss. Speaking of family reunions, the season-one finale saw Maghra (Hera Hilmar) return to the side of her sister, Queen Kane (Sylvia Hoeks), she of the prayer masturbation.



Joining that interesting ensemble for season two is Dave Bautista, who plays Edo Voss, who, as you might have already guessed, is Baba Voss’ brother (and is the only person allowed to drop the “Voss” in “Baba Voss”). If Edo has taken Haniwa hostage, that must point to some preexisting family tensions, right? We’ll let Dave Bautista answer that question via this exclusive featurette from season two.

Baba Voss has already dealt with one self-aggrandizing foe who was convinced of the power of sighted people; Edo Voss, who is blind like most of See’s population, seems similarly invested in exploring how to bring back vision. (This preoccupation with vision is somewhat ameliorated by the casting of blind and low-vision actors, and Joe Strechay’s thoughtful consulting work.) Is that why he’s brought his stepniece back to his stronghold? While we’re at it, why did Baba call his and Edo’s as-yet-unnamed father? The featurette promises more action and more of Momoa wielding swords, as well as Maghra’s new role as a co-ruler of Kanzua (surely, someone named Queen Kane knows how to share).

See season two premieres August 27 on Apple TV+ . Jonathan Tropper has taken over as showrunner, and will also serve as an executive producer. See’s fight choreography was already one of its strengths, but Tropper’s work on Warrior is bound to kick things up a notch.