Perry Farrell seeking treatment following on-stage fracas with Dave Navarro Dave says, he treated me like a ragdoll, so he's going to the doctor

“Love. Kindness. Compassion. Grace.” Etty Lau Farrell, wife of Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, is asking for it all. In the wake of the on-stage dust-up between Farrell and Jane’s guitarist Dave Navarro, Etty Lau posted on Instagram that her husband is seeking treatment from an otolaryngologist and a neurologist to get to the root of the issue.

Last week, “rather than speculating,” Etty Lau posted a video of Farrell shoving and throwing a punch at Navarro during a show in Boston. But the video had already begun making its way around the internet. Farrell has since apologized, and the band has canceled their remaining tour dates. In her post last week, Etty Lau mentioned “a lot of tension and animosity between members” within the group ” that made the band so dynamic” but could be explosive.

Etty Lau thanked the Janes Addition fans who responded to Farrell’s recent behavior with ” love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes to escape to.” She was also ” equally astonished” by the sight of Farrell, “the gentlest of souls,” acting with such aggression. “Perry must have been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize.” Per the post, Farrell “will be taking a bit of time to reflect and to heal” and “already has appointments with an otolaryngologist and a neurologist.”

In her previous post, Etty Lau explained that Farrell’s “frustration had been mounting” because he believed the stage volume was drowning out his voice. As a result, Farrell suffered from tinnitus and a sore throat—hence the visit to an otolaryngologist.

“With all of your Love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere. He will recover,” she wrote. “He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled.”