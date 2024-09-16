Jane's Addiction cancels remainder of tour following on-stage fight [UPDATE] A viral clip showed lead singer Perry Farrell take a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro last week

Update, 9/16 11:10 am: In an Instagram post, Jane’s Addiction confirmed that they will be cancelling the remainder of their tour dates. “The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” the statement begins. “As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.” The post, which can be read in full here, goes on to detail refund information for anyone who bought tickets.

Original story: Twitter can speculate over the subjects of Charli xcx songs all it wants, but no one does beef like ’80s and ’90s rockstars. Can you imagine how much the internet would have really gone crazy if “Girl, so confusing” had ended in Lorde punching Charli in the face rather than both artists collaborating on a friendship-fixing remix? Not to say that the internet didn’t go crazy when Jane’s Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro in the middle of their song “Ocean Size” last Friday.

A clip from the Boston show of the band’s allegedly ongoing reunion tour quickly went viral this past weekend. Even in a weird concert era defined by Taylor Swift lawsuits and crowd-surfing babies, the frontman of a band getting physically restrained by members of the crew (and the bassist) at his own gig is a pretty shocking turn of events. Famed feuder Liam Gallagher even weighed in over the weekend, saying that the band’s “attitude stinks” and that he and his brother Noel are “very professional these days we’re go [sic] blow your minds” at their own reunion tour next summer.

On Saturday, Jane’s Addiction posted an apology in a story on Instagram. “We want to extend a heartfelt apology for the events that unfolded last night,” the band said, according to Billboard. “As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport.” The band also posted refund information for ticket-holders to the Connecticut show.

As of this writing, Jane’s Addiction’s next appearance is scheduled for this Wednesday at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, but it seems, er, rather unlikely that that will actually occur—at least without some sort of shakeup. Yesterday, Navarro posted a cryptic black-and-white photo of himself with his Jane’s Addiction guitar simply captioned “Goodnight…,” leading some to speculate that he’d quit the band. No definitive updates on Navarro’s status as of this writing either.

Earlier this weekend, Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, weighed in on Instagram with her own detailed account of the fight. “Perry’s frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night,” she wrote, explaining that the band started playing “Ocean Size” before Perry was ready. The singer was apparently “a crazed beast for the next half an hour – he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried.”