Pete Davidson has to do 50 hours of community service

Consider Pete Davidson’s wrist slapped. The comedian and renowned man-about-town has been ordered to do community service after being charged with reckless driving. In March, Davidson reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant and a Beverly Hills home with his Mercedes while his girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders rode in the passenger seat. No one was injured in the crash.

According to CNN, A Los Angeles County Superior judge has ordered Davidson to complete an 18-month diversion program as a result of the reckless driving charge. That includes 50 hours of community service, which he’ll be able to fulfill in his home state of New York. Per the outlet, his counsel has indicated that Davidson will complete his service with the New York Fire Department. (The actor’s father was a firefighter and died in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack.) In addition, Davidson is required to pay restitution, do 12 hours of traffic school, and complete a Hospital and Morgue program or the New York equivalent, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney told CNN.

In the wake of the reckless driving charge in June, Davidson reportedly checked himself into a rehabilitation facility for issues relating to PTSD and his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. A source told People that the SNL alum “will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues” and expected that he “should be getting out pretty soon.”

Davidson’s recent months have been an interesting case of life imitating art, as both rehab and reckless driving were covered in the first season of his new Peacock comedy Bupkis. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say that the art was imitating life in this instance, since Bupkis is semi-autobiographical and Davidson stars as a fictionalized version of himself. (Davidson’s real-life girlfriend Wonders even stars as his on-screen girlfriend in the show, though she plays a fictional character and not a version of herself.) In any case, it’s possible we’ll see some version of the repercussions on screen when Bupkis eventually returns for a second season.