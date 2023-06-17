Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with one count of reckless driving in regards to an incident back in March , TMZ reports. The charges come t hree months after a car crash that allegedly saw Davidson crash his Mercedes into a Beverly Hills home. Police have said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved with the crash.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. back on March 4, with Davidson’s car apparently hopping a curb, hitting a fire hydrant, and then colliding with the side of a house. No one was apparently hurt in the crash, although the owner of the house was, understandably, shaken up by the incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office issued a (pretty general) statement about the charges, saying that “ Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Crash aside, Davidson is having a pretty good year: He’s appeared, albeit in small parts, in three of the year’s big blockbusters—Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, and Fast X. He’s also garnering generally warm reviews for his Peacock series Bupkis, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself opposite Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

Per TMZ, Davidson’s team has yet to respond to questions about the charges. Reckless driving faces a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a possible mark on the driver’s license.