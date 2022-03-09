Fresh off appearing in multiple music videos (in absentia) created by noted musician/rampaging weirdo Kanye West, Pete Davidson has now lined up his next project: Bupkis, a new TV series starring Davidson, and produced alongside his long-time Saturday Night Live employer Lorne Michaels.

This is per Variety, which reports that Bupkis will star Davidson as himself, doing a sort of Curb Your Enthusiasm thing, except if Larry David was just absolutely bedazzled with tattoos. Davidson will co-write the series with his old friends David Sirus and Judah Miller, telling stories of his day to day life of chilling out, being cool, and, presumably, accidentally falling into romantic relationships with many of the more famous women on the planet.

Bupkis is just the latest in a long line of TV projects Michaels has produced with various Saturday Night Live stars in recent years, a sort of modern reinvention of the house policy that once brought A Night At The Roxbury or The Ladies Man to sickly life. Past Michaels TV projects (lodged at a variety of streamers and networks) include Shrill with Aidy Bryant , Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong, Kenan with Kenan, Bust Down with Chris Redd, and That Damn Michael Che with Michael Che.

And while this news doesn’t mark the definite termination of Davidson’s time on Saturday Night Live, it does add another data point that’s been trending that way for a few years now. That includes a series of film performances that have sometimes led him to take a hiatus from the long-running sketch series; the most high-profile of these, of course, being his semi-autobiographical Judd Apatow movie The King Of Staten Island.

Davidson is currently in his eighth season on Saturday Night Live, although he’s currently on hiatus to film the horror project The Home, about a spooky assisted living facility.