Things have not, exactly, been feeling stable of late in the world of TV news. (Partially that’s by design, as FCC chairman Brendan Carr noted in a say-the-quiet-part-loud victory lap speech at the conservative CPAC conference this week, crowing about all the ways the Trump Administration has been targeting broadcasts for either lawsuits, regulation, or purchase by their allies over the last couple of years.) Now, Deadline is reporting yet another shake-up in the broadcast news foundations, as NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander announced on Saturday that he would be leaving the organization after 22 years.

Besides his regular gig co-hosting the Saturday editions of NBC’s Today (where he broke the news this weekend), Alexander is a veteran TV news guy, having reported on numerous major stories and held down the White House correspondent job, off and on, since 2012. That includes coverage of the second Obama term, as well as the debatable honor of having been called a “terrible person” by Donald Trump on multiple occasions, for things like having the gall to ask Trump whether Americans in 2020 should maybe be worried about COVID-19, or asking if it’s a great idea for him to be accepting gigantic airplanes from foreign governments.

Alexander hasn’t announced yet what he’ll be doing now that he’s no longer NBC’s designated “Get yelled at by the president for doing his job” guy; Deadline notes that a lot of people are speculating that’ll move over to MS NOW (the former MSNBC), since he used to do similar duties for that organization before it got spun off as part of a separate company in early 2026. Commentators have noted that there’s a big open anchor spot at 11 a.m. on the cable network’s weekday schedule, but nobody at the channel is commenting yet on whether it’s being held open for Alexander, specifically, to move into.