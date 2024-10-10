Pharrell thinks we'll see a colony on Mars in our lifetime As for what he sees in his own future? Never doing Hot Ones again

Pharrell proved himself to be something of a futurist during his visit to the Hot Ones gauntlet this week. In a That’s So Raven-esque vision perhaps brought on by the “coffee mug of lava” he was consuming with every new wing, the producer answered an immediate “yes” when host Sean Evans asked him for his thoughts on whether or not humans would form a colony on Mars in our lifetime. “Because I think that it’s possible to terraform that planet,” he continued. “I think the conditions aren’t too far off for them to do the work that they would need to do to make it happen.” He didn’t elaborate on who “they” are (prior candidate Elon Musk is probably too busy celebrating the degradation of reality on our own planet to be of much service), but he did seem pretty confident.

This certainty could have something to do with the fact that Pharrell has spent some time around futuristic figures himself. Those sci-fi-esque creatures are Daft Punk, but who do we have here on Earth that’s closer to a real moonman? “Being in the studio with the robots, it’s euphoric because you’re around two absolute masters,” Pharrell said of working with the duo. What he’s a little less sure of is the future of music overall. “If you were to ask somebody 15 years ago about what music is right now, what is ok to say now, they’d be surprised. What it’s not ok to say right now, they’d be surprised. That’s just an effect of the evolution in humanity,” he mused.

In the here and now, Pharrell has a new Lego-themed biopic called Piece By Piece out that we… didn’t love. (We gave it a C.) But hey, the guy is clearly a visionary: maybe the film is so ahead of its time that it will look like a masterpiece in ten years, just like that fake-quote trailer promised for Megalopolis. As for Pharrell’s own future, that’s crystal clear: “Never doing something like [Hot Ones] again.”