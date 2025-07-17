Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen bro out, stress out in new trailer for Platonic season 2

The second season of Apple TV Plus' non-romantic comedy premieres on August 6.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 17, 2025 | 10:00am
Photo: Apple TV+
TV News Platonic
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen bro out, stress out in new trailer for Platonic season 2
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Platonic, the Apple TV+ comedy that answers the question “Can men and women really just be friends?” with a “Yes, obviously,” is almost back. In the first season, Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) reconnected as friends after Will divorced his wife Alisha, of whom Sylvia was decidedly not a fan. But now, Will’s in a new relationship, and his new partner is admittedly intimidated by his friendship with Syliva.  “Will and I always get screwy when he’s in a couple,” Sylvia says shortly after. “If I were to replace him now, it would take 25 years for me and this new friend to catch up to where Will and I are, and by then I’m practically dead and who cares.” Looks like we’ve found the conflict for season two! 

As per usual, it’s not going to be all smooth sailing for Sylvia and Will, but it looks like it’s nothing they can’t handle, especially as the friends resolve to do normal adult friend things like double dates and golf adventures. (It might even be good that Sylvia is there to help when Will drives a golf ball into his girlfriend’s dad’s face.) Men and women can obviously just be friends, but “men and women can also be awful, co-dependent, selfish friends who spread their destructive messes into everyone else’s lives,” Cindy White wrote in her B+ review of Platonic‘s first season for The A.V. Club. “And weirdly, that feels like progress.” You can check out even more of that progress when Platonic returns to Apple TV+ on August 6 with two episodes. New episodes will air weekly after that until October 1.

 
Join the discussion...
 