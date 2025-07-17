Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen bro out, stress out in new trailer for Platonic season 2 The second season of Apple TV Plus' non-romantic comedy premieres on August 6.

Platonic, the Apple TV+ comedy that answers the question “Can men and women really just be friends?” with a “Yes, obviously,” is almost back. In the first season, Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) reconnected as friends after Will divorced his wife Alisha, of whom Sylvia was decidedly not a fan. But now, Will’s in a new relationship, and his new partner is admittedly intimidated by his friendship with Syliva. “Will and I always get screwy when he’s in a couple,” Sylvia says shortly after. “If I were to replace him now, it would take 25 years for me and this new friend to catch up to where Will and I are, and by then I’m practically dead and who cares.” Looks like we’ve found the conflict for season two!

