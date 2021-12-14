The Golden Globe Awards, in a desperate bid to prove to everyone how much they’ve changed after a year of intense soul-searching, convinced Snoop Dogg to announce this year’s round of nominees via lives tream yesterday. And you know what? It was an absolute delight.

...Not because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association showed any kind of growth or reform, of course. No, we just greatly admired watching Snoop try his absolute best to pronounce “Denis Villeneuve” from underneath a red knit cap emblazoned with “Murder Was The Case.”

It wasn’t just the name of a French-Canadian auteur whom the rap mogul needed a moment to digest; he chewed his way through quite a few of the Hollywood A-Listers on his docket. Kenneth Branaugh, Ciarán Hinds, and Marion Cotillard all got the Snoop Dogg treatment, but the best example undoubtedly went to his pronunciation of DC Films’ most recent Batman (well, until March 2022, at least).



“Ben Affleck,” Snoop Dogg announced before correcting himself with a giggle. “My bad, Ben,” he then added, implying that he and Affleck are on a first n ame basis, which objectively rules.

It was all so wonderfully unpretentious from a man who has built a career on being the antithesis to pretentious authority figures.



And if that wasn’t proof enough that Snoop needs to announcement pretty much everything going forward for the conceivable future, please also refer to this video of his guest commentary during a recent hockey match between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings (three guesses as to which team Snoop supports).

“Just slide it on ice like a pair of dice,” he declares early on before reacting in real time at every body check and goal attempt. “That’s why we pay you the big bucks, [Jonathan] Quick!” he extols after the Kings goaltender blocks a shot. “Big buck! No whammies!”

Really, it’s no big surprise here that we’d listen to Snoop Dogg narrate pretty much every major event going forward. We’re just happy that other organizations are coming to that same realization, too.





