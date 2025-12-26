It's going to be a while before there's another season of Pluribus

The first season of Pluribus has officially ended, and overall, it did make us pretty happy. (The Joined would be proud.) But a quick return to the show’s eerie version of Albuquerque (and Las Vegas, Peru, and Bilbao) doesn’t sound like it’s in the cards. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly after the season finale, Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan isn’t in a hurry to pump more out and would rather focus on, y’know, quality.

“We’re working on it,” Gilligan says about the second season. “It takes us a while. I would love to go faster if I could.” The creator continues, “As much as I am so grateful for the fans digging this show, we’ve always found our best way to proceed is to be in our bunker creating this thing and not pay too much attention to reactions of any sort, positive or negative. We’re kind of the first fans of this show, the first viewers of the show, and we kinda try to make ourselves happy.”

Meanwhile, series star Rhea Seehorn confirmed the writers’ room for season 2 is underway, “I don’t have a timeline of when they’ll complete that process,” she says in a separate interview with The Guardian. “I don’t think anybody is sitting around going, ‘Let’s just make them wait.’ I know my writers. They take such great care.” Beyond the writing, the production of season 1 was also pretty time consuming. “[T]he scope of this show is huge,” Seehorn shares. “Think about the episodes where everybody disappears. We’re in a working city. There were cars driving by all the time. They all have to be erased.”

Gilligan’s methodical production timeline is something she’s well used to at this point, anyway. “I know the same as I did on Better Call Saul – one script at a time,” she says later in the interview. “I never have any idea where it’s going. I haven’t a clue what happens next season. A couple of big things happen in the finale. And I gotta tell you, I haven’t a clue in the world where they’re going.” As Gilligan says, he’s not necessarily interested in trying to please fans. “The way to tell a story is to keep doing it the way you did it back before you had an audience,” he told EW. “That has always worked best for us.”