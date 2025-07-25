Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn reunite to make the world miserable in Pluribus teaser
The Better Call Saul co-creator's new show will step away from the Breaking Bad universe to teach people that "Happiness is Contagious."Photo: Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is advertising Vince Gilligan’s new show as a “science fiction drama,” but it may as well be about the origins of our present moment. In Pluribus, “the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness,” per its logline. Well, it looks like they’re succeeding!