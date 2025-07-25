Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn reunite to make the world miserable in Pluribus teaser

Apple TV+ is advertising Vince Gilligan’s new show as a “science fiction drama,” but it may as well be about the origins of our present moment. In Pluribus, “the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness,” per its logline. Well, it looks like they’re succeeding!

Unfortunately for them, the release of the show’s first teaser is going to make that quest a little bit harder. In it, an unnamed character pulls an Ariana Grande and slowly, deliberately licks a box of donuts while an unsettling score plays in the background. Creepy! “Help yourself!” a note below the donuts reads, which bears the same lopsided, petri dish smile the streamer has been teasing for a few days now. It seems the show’s tagline, “Happiness is Contagious,” may be literal.

Pluribus reunites Gilligan with Emmy-nominated Better Call Saul star, Rhea Seehorn. The show is still holding a lot of its plot details very close to the chest, so it isn’t 100% clear whether Seehorn is “the most miserable person on Earth,” but that feels like a pretty likely assumption. Other stars that may be trying to infect the world with sinister happiness include Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor, and Samba Schutte.

The show doesn’t premiere on Apple TV+ until November, but there’s still one reason to smile: it’s already been picked up for a second season, per a press release. The miserable hero’s job just keeps getting harder.