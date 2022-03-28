Former Doctor Who actor and British filmmaker Noel Clarke will not be facing a criminal investigation after claims of sexual harassment and bullying from 20 women came to light last year.

Per The Guardian, London Metropolitan Police have said they will not be launching a formal investigation into the claims “following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives.”

A spokesperson for the police told The Guardian, “We have updated the complainants. If any further allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered.”

Back in April 2021, Clarke was the focus of an exposé by The Guardian that shared allegations from 20 women a ccusing him of “sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behavior and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.”

In one circumstance, Gina Powell—a producer for Clarke’s film Brotherhood—recalled how he allegedly told her he planned to “fuck her and fire her.” Powell also said that Clarke told her he recorded auditions of actresses getting naked without their consent. He claimed one of the clips featured Brotherhood actress Jahannah James.

A few days before report was published, Clarke was presented with the BAFTA Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema Award for his work on the films Brotherhood, Kidadulthood, and Adulthood. Following the allegations, the British Academy withdrew his award and suspended his membership. Clarke was dropped by his talent agency CAA, along with his U.S. management at Industry Entertainment and UK management at 42.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” said Clarke in a statement after the claims were made. “Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”