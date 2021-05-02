Praise Beebo, the Legends Of Tomorrow are back—and so is Pose

Left: Nick Zano, Shayan Sobhian, and Jes Macallan in DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW). Right: Mj Rodriquez and Billy Porter in Pose (Eric Liebowitz/FX). Graphic : The A.V. Club

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, May 2. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Two of the best shows of the last decade return tonight, and those two shows have more in common than you might think. Great ensemble casts, check! Dreamy queer love stories, check! People with +10 on charisma who can wear the hell out of a coat, check! Musical numbers that celebrate great pop tunes of yore, check! The list goes on. So here we go, nerds! Category is: Sunday night television realness. Gideon, give us the schedule.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m., sixth-season premiere): Every time Legends returns to our screens, it’s even more welcome than the last. Their giddy, goofy, why-the-fuck-not energy was a particular delight in, you know, April-June 2020—yet somehow the time has never been more right for the continuing misadventures of Sara Lance, Zari and Behrad Tarazi, Mick Rory, Nate Heywood, Ava Sharpe, John Constantine, Astra Logue, Gary Green, and, yes, Gideon.

Come on! Alien abductions through time and space! Inject it right into our veins, etc. Keep an eye out for Allison Shoemaker’s recap, and in the meantime, peruse our list of episodes that chart the show’s journey from rough to great. (And heads up that you can also watch Allison and fellow TV Clubber LaToya Ferguson geek out about their favorite time-idiots after the show airs on the west coast.) Praise Beebo!

Pose (FX, 10 p.m., two-hour third-season premiere): The queens and kings of Pose don’t need to travel in time. They transcend it. Icons always do.

That said, there’s time-travel of a sort at work in the third-season premiere of this marvel. As with the second season, this one will jump ahead in time, from 1991 to 1994. But though the size of the shoulder-pads may change, the things that make Pose great remain constant. TV’s warmest family drama is also its most affecting glimpse into history; it’s a quiet, thoughtful ensemble piece dotted with opulent, exuberant eleganza. Love story and rallying cry, history and undeniable relevancy, sweetness and sorrow, Madonna and Whitney: Pose has it all, and we’ve got Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya returning to the recap beat for this sure-to-be-excellent final season

Regular coverage

The Nevers (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Mare Of Easttown (HBO, 10 p.m.)

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz, 8 p.m., third-season premiere): “The beauty of presenting this particular series as an anthology is that it truly is a new experience every time out. It’s no small task to establish a new world, complete with compelling characters, in a familiar, if engrossing, situation. But in season three, The Girlfriend Experience levels up, an appropriate term given the role technology plays in the narrative. In fact, this sentiment is expressed early on in the story in a unique manner as Iris (Julia Goldani Telles), an American Ph.D. student studying neuroscience, decides to ditch her classes to work for a start-up in London. By taking on a fancy new job and a shiny new persona in a foreign land, as well as making her foray into being an escort, Iris seems to have massively leveled up her life.” Read the rest of Anne Easton’s pre-air review.

Wild cards

How I Met Your Murderer (Lifetime, 8 p.m., premiere): File this under “gets in based on the title alone,” only the latest Lifetime movie to fall into that category. But beyond the title, we feel compelled to inform you that this is a Lifetime movie about a lady whose true crime podcast gets an unexpected scoop when it turns out her husband might be a lil’ bit of a serial killer. No trailer—just use your imagination.

The Story Of Late Night (CNN, 9 p.m., docuserues premiere): Look for more on CNN’s latest docuseries—a six-part look at the birth and ongoing evolution of the world of late night television—next week. Until then, heeeeeeeeeeeeeeere’s the trailer!

United Shades Of America (CNN, 10 p.m., sixth-season premiere): And speaking of late night TV, W. Kamau Bell’s solid current events/culture/politics/travel series returns for its sixth go-round, joining Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11 p.m.) and Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m.) for a solid evening lineup of funny, smart people saying funny, smart things.