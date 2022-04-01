At some point in the late ‘80s, some child must have sat in front of a bunch of action figures and decided to figure out once and for all if a group of determined Ewoks could kill the Predator. This kind of match-up has, to our knowledge, only existed in imagination because faint-hearted Hollywood executives feared the carnage that the latter character might inflict on the Star Wars creatures.



Advertisement

Thankfully, the internet and consumer grade video editing software means we no longer need to rely on the whims of stuffy suits who have stopped us from seeing the Predator fight anything but xenomorphs, Batman, and, uh, Archie Andrews. We can now see the most bloodthirsty creatures in science fiction history battle for real in the completely unofficial “Ewoks Vs. Predator.”



Matthew Highton, whose YouTube channel has given us videos that remake The Simpsons’ and Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s intro sequences with stock footage, has created a new clip that showcases the final moments of a battle between Return Of The Jedi’s guerrilla-fighting bear-aliens and Predator’s intergalactic trophy hunting namesake.

Though the Predator makes a fearsome introduction, reminding us that it can spot furtive Ewoks with its thermal vision and hide from them with optical camouflage, the spear-toting teddy bears use Schwarzenegger-style smarts and the power of numbers to prevail. The Predator makes the Ewoks pay dearly for their victory, obliterating a bunch of their finest soldiers. But it is eventually defeated by a well placed log trap.



The Ewoks, as is their custom, celebrate with a triumphant Yub Nub party, obviously preparing to crack open the Predator and feast on its delicious innards, but the video ends with the deadly hunter preparing to regroup for another confrontation.

G/O Media may get a commission BOGO 40% off sale Nickelodeon Tee Shirts Deal runs until Sunday!

Apparel for your favorite music, movies, video games and more. The most comfortable vintage-inspired clothing around. Homage

How that plays out, we don’t know. Highton may return to this concept to show us but, now that the cultural sport hunters over at Disney own the rights to both Star Wars and Predator, there’s a less than zero percent chance they sue the YouTube creator into oblivion, remove the above video from the internet, and just turn his idea into a feature length streaming feature to cap off its storyline instead.



[via Nerdist]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com