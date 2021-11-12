In part of Disney+ Day, details about the Predator prequel are finally here. Disney has shared the official title, the lead actor, and the release timeline for the prequel film.

Previously filmed under the name Skulls, the movie has officially been renamed to Prey, which is undoubtably better. The story is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and follows Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. Now, who exactly is the predator and who is the prey remains to be seen.

Prey is led by Indigenous actor Amber Midthunder (Legion), who stars as Naru. According to Disney, Naru’s character wants to “prove her worth as a warrior,” and “certainly gets her chance when she comes face to face with the most dangerous hunter of all, the other worldly predator.”

10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Tr achtenberg helms Prey, based on the script written by Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Jack Ryan, and Treadstone).



Since its inception back in 1987, the Predator franchise has expanded to four follow-up films, and the crossover film series Alien Vs. Predator, which have grossed over $760 million in box offices. The original Predator, of course, starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the soldier who comes face to face with the beast in the jungles of Central America. The most recent installment was 2018's The Predator, starring Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Munn.

“The movie’s values are more 1988 than 2018, and that’s what it makes it fun, at least in spurts: Black has captured the spirit of that bygone era of adrenaline-junkie junk without getting all retro-fussy about it,” A.A. Dowd wrote in his review of The Predator.

It’s unclear if Disney intends on releasing Prey exclusively on Hulu, or if it will have a duel release in theaters. Nonetheless, it will arrive sometime between May and August in 2022.