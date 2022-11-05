Heaven’s Gate (November 1)

Heaven’s Gate trailer

Pretty much since its debut in 1980, up-and-coming filmmaker Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate has been considered a cautionary tale by film nerds and historians. In fact, the film is still considered one of the biggest financial flops of all time. However, recently another wrinkle in the Heaven’s Gate saga unfolded, as the original Cimino version has been restored and discovered to be one not nearly deserving of the grief it’s been given over the decades. Following his critical and box office smash The Deer Hunter (1978), Cimino took his newfound clout to the mountains of Wyoming, bringing along stars Kris Kristofferson, John Hurt, Christopher Walken, Isabelle Huppert, and Joseph Cotten (in one of his final films) for his telling of a dispute between land barons and American immigrants in the 1890s.

The film was received so poorly that it not only ruined Cimino’s rising career, but it’s also credited for the detonation point of the director-driven film. However, in 2015, the BBC ranked it as one of the 100 Greatest American Films of all time. So, which is it? In a review of the Director’s Cut, The A.V. Club’s Ignatiy Vishnevetsky said, “Could it use some tightening up? Definitely not—the jumbo-sized, megalomaniacal sweep, which completely envelops the conflicts and cast, is what Heaven’s Gate is all about.”