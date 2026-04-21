Project Hail Mary's Rocky is already on the Oscar campaign trail
The puppeteer behind the breakout star of Project Hail Mary is eligible for Best Supporting Actor.Courtesy Amazon MGM
Everyone loves Project Hail Mary‘s Rocky, and even with the Baby Yoda movie coming to theaters next month, it’s hard to imagine finding a more lovable puppet at the cinema this year. As such, the team behind Hail Mary would like to see Rocky’s puppeteer, James Oritz, bump fists with an Oscar. Thankfully, he’s eligible. Per Variety, Amazon MGM plans on submitting Ortiz for the Best Supporting Actor category at next year’s Academy Awards. He’s also eligible for the Actor Awards, but not the Golden Globes and maybe not the Critics’ Choice Awards.
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