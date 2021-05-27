Gatsby is quaking at the number of amenities. Photo : Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images )

You may call him the Jay Gatsby of wellness. Leonardo DiCaprio’s former West Village apartment is back on the market after five years, with a price tag of $8.5 million. The 66 East 11th Street apartment in Greenwich Village is described, in the listing, as an “uber eco-friendly environment that has been called ‘the healthiest building in New York City.’”

The Green Delos building boasts amenities such as vitamin C-infused showers, purified air, in-duct aromatherapy, “posture-supportive” heat reflexology flooring, circadian rhythm lighting system, and irrigated interior planters to easily grow plants indoors. Think of it as being able to go to the spa every single day. Built in 1897, the terra cotta building was designed and constructed by Loffredo Brooks Architects. The 3,663- square foot, 3- bedroom, 2.5- bathroom space also requires a $6,118 monthly maintenance fee to keep all of the amenities in check. Now that’s self care.

As the only “WELL Certified” building in the world, the Green Delos building is supposed to exemplify the principles of Delos Living, a non-profit committed to promoting wellness in real estate. Former board members include Bill Gates and Jeff Vinik, with DiCaprio currently serving on the advisory board. DiCaprio originally purchased the apartment for $10 million in 2014, selling it for $2 million dollars less two years later.

The listing asks, “When you think about it, what price would you put on your health?” We ’ll stick to a face mask and rolling a blunt, but thank you.