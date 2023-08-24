Bottoms, a raunchy, bloody comedy from director Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby), is kicking and punching its way into theaters on August 25. The film stars Rachel Sennott (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as two teenage “ugly, untalented gays” who end up starting a fight club at their school in order to, in the film’s excellent parlance, “get some cooch.” It’s horny. It’s fruity. It’s hormonal. It’s so very high school.



And—unlike its protagonists—it’s not alone. There are plenty of terrific LGBTQ+ high school and coming-of-age films available to stream or watch in theaters. So before taking a friend or future lover to the multiplex this weekend to check out Bottoms, take a look at our list of other very angsty, very queer, and very good coming-of-age films—listed in alphabetical order—to really get yourself in the mood.