Seemingly all of film Twitter was up in arms upon finding out that David Lynch put out NFTs with Interpol. It was admittedly a surprising move for Lynch, who’s even criticized people for watching movies on their phone. Wouldn’t NFTs be something that a filmmaker like Quentin Tarantino would buy into? Well... turns out, yes, that’s pretty accurate as Tarantino has announced he’s putting seven uncut scenes from Pulp Fiction up for auction as Secret NFTs on OpenSea, per IndieWire.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans.” Tarantino says in a statement. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

According to the press release, “The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before, and will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of Pulp Fiction and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator. The public metadata of the NFT —the ‘front cover’ of this exclusive content—is rare in its own right: a unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art.”

Tarantino doesn’t explain what the scenes entail, but that adds to the intrigue of pondering what kind of footage could be left out there for Pulp Fiction—especially since many of the deleted scenes were already included in the DVD.

Perhaps those who are big Tarantino fans but hate the idea of NFTs (like this writer) can begrudgingly admit that it’d be cool to have access to never-before-seen footage from the filmmaker’s seminal sophomore film.



G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Now, if only Tarantino could finally release that 20-hour cut of Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood that Margot Robbie talked about earlier this year. That’d certainly be worth a lot.