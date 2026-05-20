Quinta Brunson to be both artist and creation for Betty Boop movie The Abbott Elementary star is developing a movie about the animated jazz-age star.

Like Barbie before her, it’s Betty Boop’s turn to wonder: What was I made for? Variety reports that Quinta Brunson will develop and star in a Betty Boop movie. She’ll be working with Mark Fleischer, grandson of the original Boop creator Max Fleischer. The still-officially-untitled Boop movie will trace the origins of Betty through the eyes of Max, “examining the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own,” according to a synopsis from Variety.