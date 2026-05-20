Quinta Brunson to be both artist and creation for Betty Boop movie

The Abbott Elementary star is developing a movie about the animated jazz-age star.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 20, 2026 | 4:45pm
Photo: Disney/Pamela Littky
Film News Betty Boop
Quinta Brunson to be both artist and creation for Betty Boop movie

Like Barbie before her, it’s Betty Boop’s turn to wonder: What was I made for? Variety reports that Quinta Brunson will develop and star in a Betty Boop movie. She’ll be working with Mark Fleischer, grandson of the original Boop creator Max Fleischer. The still-officially-untitled Boop movie will trace the origins of Betty through the eyes of Max, “examining the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own,” according to a synopsis from Variety

Though she’s been a pop culture icon for nearly a century, Boop is especially on the brain lately. There’s one of those public domain horror movies about her on the way. And last year brought Boop! The Musical to Broadway, the plot of which felt strikingly similar to Barbie. In that version, Betty is beloved but ill-defined in her native cartoon world before she’s transported to present day New York City and solves social issues (though here it’s political corruption instead of gender equality). That production was just fine save for a star-making performance from Jasmine Amy Rogers and some clever transitions between black-and-white and color cartoons. The synopsis of Brunson’s movie certainly sounds quite different from that plot, though the whole “icon begins to take on a life of its own” element feels slightly similar. We assume Brunson’s script will also have at least one “Boop-oop-a-doop” in it, too. 

 
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