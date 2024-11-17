Quinta Brunson reveals new details about the It's Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary crossovers The much-hyped crossover will arrive as two episodes: One of Abbott and one It's Always Sunny

Some new details tonight about the sitcom crossover event we’re still kind of shocked is a real thing, and not just a joke on fans of Philadelphia-based comedies: The Abbott Elementary/It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia crossover that’s now been in the works for months now. Specifically, we got a few new details on the team-up from Abbott creator Quinta Brunson tonight, who revealed that, when we talk about this unlikely meeting of the minds, we’re actually talking about two episodes of TV: One of Abbott, the other of Sunny.

As such, the two versions of the crossover will actually happen with quite a bit of temporal distance between them: The Abbott episode, which will presumably feature members of the Gang showing up to somehow destroy the American educational system, will air in January, as the ABC series heads towards the back of its current fourth season. The Sunny installment, meanwhile, won’t arrive until the show comes back in summer of 2025, with Brunson (speaking at Vulture‘s Vulture Fest event today) tentatively suggesting it might be the show’s season premiere in June. She also said it’ll be “their version of what happens in this storyline,” which is intriguing; we still have no idea how this is going to work, how the two shows will juggle their very different tones, or how much of each cast we’re going to see invading each individual episode, but we’re definitely excited to see what Brunson, her writers, and the Sunny crew have come up with. Honestly, we’re praying for this to work: We’d love to have Sunny crash its way into more shows under the Disney umbrella; even before you get to the obvious slam dunk that is Kaitlin Olson’s new show High Potential, the idea of Mac and Charlie getting to address the Shark Tank has us genuinely giddy.