Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu are the team-up we didn't know we needed, and other casting news from this week Judy Greer, Sarah Paulson, and even "Weird Al" Yankovic have found new roles this week

It’s been a huge week for the creation of buzzy new onscreen pairs. We’ve already reported on the upcoming team-ups between Zendaya and Robert Pattinson for a new film from Dream Scenario director Kristoffer Borgli, and Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell for an untitled J.J. Abrams project that could be about literally anything in the world except for time travel, according to a very funny Deadline writeup.

But those aren’t the only two major duos that were announced this week. According to Deadline, Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu are also teaming up for a film called Par For The Course that, with these two involved, is sure to be as chaotic as it is hilarious. Brunson is co-writing and co-producing with Abbott Elementary’s Justin Tan, who will also direct in his feature-length debut. Not much is known about the plot as of this writing, but from the title we can assume that it’s probably yet another golf comedy, adding on to a curious emerging trend.

Check out our roundup of the rest of the week’s casting news (including some more tee offs) below.

• Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, and J.K. Simmons have signed on to to lead Reykjavik, a Cold War drama following the events of 1986’s Reykjavik summit. [via Deadline]

• Roku City is getting some good cops and some bad cops. Devon Terrell, Grace Chow, Blazey Best, Philippa Northeast, William McKenna, Shamita Siva and Scott Lee have joined the Leighton Meester and Luke Cook-led procedural Good Cop/Bad Cop, from The Roku Channel and The CW. [via Deadline]

• Good luck, Marco Calvani! The Italian actor is joining the sure-to-be-messy series The Four Seasons, which stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Erika Henningsen, and Will Forte. No logline has been provided as of this writing, but the series is based on a 1981 film that follows “three couples who vacation together every season, only to see their worlds upended when one of them divorces.” [via Deadline]

• Hopefully Tracy Letts and Moses Ingram are nicer to Rebecca Ferguson than whatever mystery “absolute idiot of a co-star” made her life miserable. Letts and Ingram join Ferguson, Idris Elba, Jared Harris, Greta Lee, and Gabriel Basso in a new Kathryn Bigelow film for Netflix. [via Deadline]

• In addition to releasing a new album, Chloe Bailey is set to lead a horror film called Goons with Michael Rainey Jr. [via Deadline]

• Zachary Levi and Naya Desir-Johnson have been cast to lead Sarah’s Oil, a a film based on the true story of Sarah Rector, a woman who became one of the nation’s first female African American millionaires at only 11 years old, after she discovered oil under her home in Oklahoma. Sonequa Martin-Green, Garret Dillahunt, Bridget Regan, Kenric Green, Adyan Copes, Stelio Savante, and Mel Rodriguez round out the cast. [via Deadline]

• This one isn’t quite golf, but feels spiritually similar. Daniela Melchior and Eric Andre have joined the cast of Balls Up, an upcoming Peter Farrelly film about two ex-marketing execs who cause chaos at a major soccer match. Previously announced cast members include Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Molly Shannon, Eva De Dominici and Benjamin Bratt. [via Deadline]

• Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnett have joined season 10 of Chicago Med. The new season begins September 25. [via Deadline]

• Kestrin Pantera’s new film is about to get Weird. The multi-hyphenate is directing and starring in an untitled indie comedy with a stacked cast. Weird Al will make an appearance, alongside Tia Carrere, Jackie Tohn, David Wain, The Sklar Brothers, Breeda Wool, and Sam Littlefield. Tiffany Haddish, Sherry Cola, and Rob Corddry also have cameo roles. [via Deadline]

• Kenneth Branagh has rounded up a great cast for his upcoming thriller, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde. Jodie Comer, Aiysha Hart, and Gemma Whelan, who were previously announced, will be joined by Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Vicky McClure, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Karla Crome. [via Deadline]

• Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair has found the rest of its bar. Many-time Murphy vet Sarah Paulson will join Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in the legal thriller, along with Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts. Halle Berry, who was previously announced, is no longer attached to the project. [via Deadline]

• Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliot are joining the very blonde Sarah Snook-led series, All Her Fault. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña are also set to star. [via Deadline]

• And now for another new onscreen duo: Josh Duhamel and Lukas Gage are set to star in Full Throttle Mindset, a “darkly comedic crime thriller” from Creep director Patrick Brice. [via Deadline]

• Michelle Pfeiffer is leading a Yellowstone.

• Game Of Thrones spinoff A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms adds Edward Ashley, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Daniel Monks, Shaun Thomas, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Danny Webb to its cavalry. [via Deadline]

• Aaaand here’s the other golf comedy: Judy Greer is set to star opposite Owen Wilson in an untitled high swinging Apple TV+ series. [via Deadline]

• Grey’s Anatomy casts Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actor Michael Thomas Grant as a “gay hospital chaplain” for season 21. [via Deadline]

• Joe Dempsie, Adam Ali, Cathy Tyson, and Lara McDonnell join Doctor Who’s Jodie Whitaker in Truckload, a dramedy about a women who “returns to Manchester after a life-changing traffic accident.” [via Variety]

• The Keke Palmer and SZA buddy comedy is really happening, thank goodness. The untitled film has added Dewayne Perkins, Amin Joseph, Gabrielle Dennis, and DomiNque Perry to its cast. [via Variety]

• And finally, M3GAN has found her SOULM8TE. Evil Dead Rise actress Lily Sullivan will play the next murderous AI in the Blumhouse spinoff. [via Deadline]