Bernard Cribbins, a veteran actor known for his role as Wilfred Mott on Doctor Who, has passed away at the age of 93. His death was confirmed on Thursday by his agent, per Deadline.

“Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60’s song ‘ Right Said Fred’ a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles,” reads a statement from the agency, Gavin Barker Associates. “He worked well into his 90’s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.”

The statement continues, “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Advertisement

In a long and varied career, Cribbins was possibly best known for his work in children’s entertainment. He was particularly beloved in the Doctor Who universe, first starring as companion Tom Campbell in the 1966 film Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. before returning in 2007 as Wilfred, the grandfather of companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

Who showrunner Russell T. Davies memorialized Cribbins on Instagram, writing that “he loved being in Doctor Who” and would pitch ideas like attacking a Dalek with a paint gun (“Okay, Bernard, in it went!”). “And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him,” Her wrote. “I’m so lucky to have known him. Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”