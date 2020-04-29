Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
R.I.P. Bollywood icon and international film star Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood mainstay who was known internationally for his roles in cinematic tentpoles Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi, has died. Per The Guardian, he was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai due to a colon infection. Khan’s representative confirmed his death in a statement: “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.” He was 53 years old.

More to come...

