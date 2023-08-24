R.I.P. Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar

Windham Lawrence Rotunda has died. Best known to fans of modern wrestling under a variety of stage names—including Husky Harris, The Fiend, and, most famously, backwoods cult leader Bray Wyatt—Rotunda was one of the most popular and eye-catching wrestlers of his generation, with a knack for creating larger-than-life horror characters that stood out boldly from the wrestling pack . Per Variety, he died this week of a heart attack. Rotunda was 36.

Born into a wrestling dynasty—his father, Mike Rotunda, wrestled for the WW E as evil tax auditor Irwin R. Schyster, amongst other personas—Rotunda took to athletics at an early age. A state wrestling champion in high school, Rotunda attended the University Of Troy on a football scholarship, before dropping out to join the family business. Along with his brother Taylor (who wrestled for many years under the name Bo Dallas ), Rotunda came up in Florida Championship Wrestling before making his way into the WWE, first under his “Husky Harris” heel persona in 2010. After returning to FCW for a time, Rotunda staged his comeback—and defined the rest of his career—in 2012, debuting the character of Bray Wyatt, leader of the sinister Wyatt Family, blending influences from a variety of rural horror hits—most notably The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Frequently accompanied by wrestlers Joseph Ruud and Jonathan Hu ber (who appeared as Wyatt’s ominous “sons,” Luke and Erick) , Rotunda became a huge part of WWE’s storytelling over the next decade, appearing regularly at Wrestlemania, feuding with John Cena, and injecting a steady stream of bizarre, campy horror energy into the world of professional wrestling. A one-time WWE champion, and a regular fixture at Wrestlemania, Rotunda took a brief break from wrestling in 2018, during which he heavily altered the Wyatt gimmick; on his return, he presented himself as a deranged children’s show host with a split personality, that of fang-mouthed horror wrestler The Fiend. (Later, he would incorporate another horror persona, Uncle Howdy, into his retinue, although development of the character was short-circuited by his sudden illness and death.)

Rotunda possessed , in other words, that most important of traits for any great wrestler: He was a consummate showman, transforming every match he appeared in into a larger-than-life spectacle that blended supernatural elements with his talents in the ring . His death at such a young age—after suffering from what was reportedly a long illness of more than a year—has drawn an outpouring of tribute from many of his fellow wrestlers, including Dwayne Johnson:

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.

As well as Mick Foley, whose work as Mankind, and other gimmick-heavy personas, was an obvious and acknowledged influence on Rotunda’s own time in the ring:

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.

Per Variety, Rotunda is survived by his four children.