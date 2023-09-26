R.I.P. Nashawn Breedlove, 8 Mile actor

Nashawn Breedlove, known for his appearance as Lotto in 8 Mile and rapping under the name Ox, died on Sunday, according to TMZ. He was 46 years old.

Per Variety, Breedlove’s mother Patricia confirmed his death on Facebook. “Nashawn was a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. No one could deny his talent. Nashawn’s departure from this world has left an immense void in my life, one that words cannot fully express. I can’t put into words the pain and hurt that I feel. He was not just my son; he was a remarkable man whose character and strength inspired all who crossed his path,” she wrote, in part. “I thank you all for your support and prayers during this challenging time. Please join us in celebrating his life and cherishing the moments we had with him. In the face of this loss, my faith in the Lord remains unshaken, for His love is a constant presence in my life. I love you my son, nothing but death can keep us apart. ”

Breedlove is perhaps best known for facing off with Eminem during a rap battle in 8 Mile, the film loosely based on Eminem’s life. (He memorably rapped that “I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from Leave It To Beaver,” though he ultimately lost the battle.) Per NME, he also appeared on the soundtrack for the 2001 film The Wash on the song “Don’t Talk Shit,” alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Rapper Mickey Factz paid tribute to Breedlove on Instagram, writing, “RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.” Battle rapper Daylyt also remembered him on social media (via NME), posting, “The first MC who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip Lotto.”