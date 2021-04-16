R.I.P. Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory Photo : JUSTIN TALLIS / Stringer ( Getty Images )

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Helen McCrory—English actor known for her roles in three Harry Potter films, Peaky Blinders, and The Queen—has died from cancer. McCrory’s husband, actor Damian Lewis, shared the news in a statement on Twitter. She was 52.

“Heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” Lewis writes. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory is perhaps best known for her role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and both parts of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows. In both roles, she portrayed fierce matriarchs with an even fiercer love for their families. H er first film role came in 1994 when she landed a part in Interview With A Vampire. In the following years, McCrory appeared in the James Bond film Skyfall, Doctor Who, and Penny Dreadful. McCrory also lent her voice to a few animated films; prior to her onscreen career, she made a name for herself on the London stage. Her theater credits include productions of Pride And Prejudice, Medea, Macbeth, and As You Like It.

During her long and decorated career, McCrory was given best actress honors by the Evening Standard, the London Film Critics Circle, the Broadcasting Press Guild, and the Critics’ Circle Theater Awards . She also took home best theatre actress of the year at the 2013 Glamour A wards.

McCrory is survived by husband Lewis—the pair married in 200 7—and their two children, Manon and Gulliver.