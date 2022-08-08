Roger E. Mosley, the actor best recognized for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 1980s series Magnum, P.I., has died. His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, revealed the news of his death via Facebook on Sunday. He was 83 years old.

Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after being in critical condition and “paralyzed from the shoulders down” due to a car accident last week, confirmed Ch-a in a Facebook post.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” wrote his daughter in the post announcing his death. “I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

A Los Angeles native, Mosley first got his start in acting in small television roles like on 1971's Cannon, Sanford And Son, and The Sixth Sense. Throughout the 1970s, he carved a space for himself in the world of blaxploitation films with The Mack, Hit Man, and Darktown Strutters, before starring as folksinger Huddie Ledbetter in 1976's Leadbelly.

Mosley’s breakout role, though, came in 1980s with the private investigator CBS series, Magnum, P.I. Starring alongside Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti. Mosley played helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin for the series’ eight season run from 1980 to 1988, appearing in a grand total of 158 episodes. Along with Magnum P.I., Mosley acted in the short-lived sitcom You Take The Kids, Night Court, and as Coach Ricketts for ten episodes of Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.