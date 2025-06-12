Guess it's time for R. Kelly to solicit Trump for a pardon There comes a time in every convicted sex trafficker's life to appeal to the president for a pardon.

R. Kelly’s legal team has begun making overtures to President Donald Trump, Variety reports, after the beleaguered and incarcerated R&B singer filed an emergency motion seeking home confinement earlier this week. Kelly is serving 30 years for racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which made moving people across state lines for prostitution a felony. In this case, he was found guilty of eight Mann Act violations, including one for transporting a minor. His lawyers believe President Trump might sympathize with his plight. Yesterday, Kelly’s lawyers argued, “Federal officers have solicited the murder of R. Kelly because he intends to expose the corruption underlying his federal prosecutions.” His lawyer, Beau Brindley, claims that Kelly has been in solitary confinement for three days and is refusing to eat because he believes his food might be poisoned. Brindley, who has spoken with Trump associates recently, also claims that “[Kelly] has spiders crawling all over him” as he sleeps.