Radiohead will bring the KID A MNESIA Motion Picture House on the road After debuting at Coachella, the immersive exhibition will travel to Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and San Francisco.

Radiohead hasn’t toured in the United States since 2018, and they still aren’t. Well, not exactly. While the band itself is performing, their work will do something of a tour this spring as part of the KID A MNESIA Motion Picture House. The project was previously confirmed to debut at Coachella this weekend, and the band has now confirmed that it will stop in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, and San Francisco once it makes it out of the desert.

So what is the project, exactly? The exhibit is made from the art that Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood created while recording Kid A and Amnesiac, and the Motion Picture House will also have galleries of other art the musicians made during that period. The KID A MNESIA project, directed by Sean Evans, was previously released on the Epic Games Store in 2021 after the initial plans for a real-world space had to be paused over whatever was going on at that time. The project does feature a narrative, described by Yorke as “in which a Monster is trapped in a derelict museum of the lost and forgotten.”

For tickets, Radiohead has announced a fan pre-registration system, which you can find here. In an effort to beat bots, fans can register now through April 12 for tickets, with winners randomly selected to purchase tickets when they go on sale on April 22. Any remaining tickets can be purchased at the general on-sale on April 24. Check out the list of dates below.