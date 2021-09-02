According to Deadline, once and future Dwight Schrute actor Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of “Western noir thriller series” Dark Winds on AMC, which is based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books and comes from creator Graham Roland executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. The series will star Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) and Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road) as a pair of Navajo police officers in the ‘80s who are trying to solve a “grisly double-murder case” that forces them to “challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.”

Now, if you saw that description and thought “Rainn Wilson is the murderer,” congratulations! You’ve either solved it or picked up on a compelling red herring, because Deadline says Wilson is playing a character named Devoted Dan who is a “pious missionary who relies on his divine faith to recruit followers to the gates of his used-car lot” and also “a degenerate and practitioner of every biblical sin he decries.” (Murder is a biblical sin, just sayin’.)

Dark Winds has a six-episode order from AMC and is expected to premiere on AMC at some point next year. It was also filmed on Native American lands and with the support of the Navajo Nation, and with a writers room staffed completely with Native American writers.” It doesn’t sound, then, that Martin and Redford are especially involved in a hands-on capacity, but they’re certainly a pair of big names to put in the credits who have experience in making prestigious stuff—at least movies and TV shows, since one of them isn’t a particularly big fan of making books, even though it’s really supposed to be his main job. (Robert Redford has been sitting on the last few books of his epic fantasy series for years and years.)